MyState (ASX:MYS) Trading Up 0.6%

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$5.41 ($3.84) and last traded at A$5.35 ($3.79), approximately 80,991 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.32 ($3.77).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $489.18 million and a PE ratio of 15.64.

In other MyState news, insider Melos Sulicich 18,257 shares of MyState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

