Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $345,916.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050538 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,236,632 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

