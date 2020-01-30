National Bank Financial Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$33.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.89.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.48. 526,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,022. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$14.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

