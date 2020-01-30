National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

NFG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 845,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

