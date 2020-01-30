National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Netflix were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.74. 5,288,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,007. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

