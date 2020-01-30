Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading Down 11.1%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.63, 591,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 190,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.31%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is presently -15.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

