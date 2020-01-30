Nectar Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $5.60. Nectar has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $423.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00047973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00068062 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.68 or 0.99728494 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00057944 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001402 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

