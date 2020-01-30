Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm Sells 2,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at $873,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.62. 2,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 37.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

