NetApp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,755 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 1,392 put options.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

