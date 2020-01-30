Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 277,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

STIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 22,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $101,019.60. Also, Director Stephen M. Campe acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at $114,636.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 77,459 shares of company stock worth $341,135. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

