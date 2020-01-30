New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Holdings Lowered by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 387,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 999,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

