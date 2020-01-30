New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Lowered by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,682,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

