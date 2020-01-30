New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

