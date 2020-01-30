New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Leidos worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 51,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Leidos by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $104.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

