New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

PVH opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.