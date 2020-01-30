New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.