New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Textron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,286,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Textron by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Textron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

