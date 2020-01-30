New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,300 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

