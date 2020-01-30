New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.