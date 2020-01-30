Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.14. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,927,400 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $467.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 15,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.