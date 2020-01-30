News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NWSA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 2,949,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. News has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.49.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that News will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.
