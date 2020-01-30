News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NWSA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 2,949,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. News has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that News will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

