NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 253,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XEL opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

