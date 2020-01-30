NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.