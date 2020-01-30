NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after buying an additional 97,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 575,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after buying an additional 214,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

IR stock opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $138.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,039 shares of company stock worth $37,054,405. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

