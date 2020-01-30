NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of IVR opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

