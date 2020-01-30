NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Natixis grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

DLTR opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

