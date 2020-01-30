NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,886,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.38. The company had a trading volume of 929,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,811. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.10 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average is $229.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.