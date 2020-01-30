NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NiSource worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $337,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 360,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 49.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. UBS Group lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

