NiSource (NYSE:NI) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.05.

NYSE NI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.98. 147,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,420. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. NiSource has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of NiSource by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

