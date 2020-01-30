Nitro Price Hits $0.0004 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Nitro has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nitro has a market cap of $39,989.00 and $532.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nitro token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nitro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live . The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.