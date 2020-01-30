NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.06 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. NIX has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $113,559.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last week, NIX has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,539.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.48 or 0.01942686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.04121285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00720256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00129034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00782315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009254 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027569 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00704688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

