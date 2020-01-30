Nomura Reiterates Hold Rating for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,680,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 891,457 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 215,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.