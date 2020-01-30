Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.59. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 53,746 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.65. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

About Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit