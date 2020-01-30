Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.59. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 53,746 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.65. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

About Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

