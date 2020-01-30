Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $247.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.65.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.12. 846,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $165.97 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

