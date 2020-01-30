Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reissued their hold rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Cfra currently has a $225.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.29.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,542. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $166.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $87,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 426,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $76,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

