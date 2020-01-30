North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 2,415 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 634,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

