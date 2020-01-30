North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,894 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,658. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

