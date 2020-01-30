North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up about 1.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 351.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,043 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Old Republic International by 316.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,215,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 923,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 851,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 124,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

