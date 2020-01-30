North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 713,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ODC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 68 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.