North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.47. 1,224,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.56 and its 200-day moving average is $292.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

