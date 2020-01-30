North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.43% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 346,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $452.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

