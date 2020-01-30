North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Escalade during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $109,014.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,658.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESCA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,714. The company has a market cap of $127.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.24. Escalade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

