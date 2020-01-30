North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.56% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti upped their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $75.75. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,604. The stock has a market cap of $764.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

