North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 4,485,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

