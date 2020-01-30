Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.
Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 710,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 302,783 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,765 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
