Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 710,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 302,783 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,765 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

