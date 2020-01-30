Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter.

NFBK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Northfield Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFBK. BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,155.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

