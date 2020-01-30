Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. Raymond James began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 108,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,280.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

