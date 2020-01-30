Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Down 9.5%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57, 1,040,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,294,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

NOVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Novan Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Novan by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

