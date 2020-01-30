Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 113 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 89 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

