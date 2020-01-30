Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 96 target price from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 104 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

